After back-to-back wins in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2, the Oman national cricket team will take on the USA national cricket team on February 18. The Oman vs USA ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman. The Oman vs USA CWC League 2 match has a scheduled time of 11:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 matches telecast is not available in India. However, fans can find live streaming viewing options on the FanCode app and website, which will need an INR 99 pass to watch the OMN vs USA match. USA Cricket Announce Departure of Stuart Law As Head Coach.

Oman vs USA ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 Cricket

It’s Match Day! 🙌🔥 Get ready for #TeamUSA’s final clash of the ICC CWC League 2 against the hosts! 👊 🏏 USA 🆚 Oman ⏰ 10:00pm PST | 12:00am CST | 1:00am EST 📍 Al Amerat Cricket Ground 📺 Willow TV#USAvOMAN | #CWCL2 pic.twitter.com/uTRzazkmRW — USA Cricket (@usacricket) February 18, 2025

