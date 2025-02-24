Sachin Tendulkar owns multiple records in cricket and was seen as pioneer of many ‘unimaginable’ feats in the cricket. One such feat is scoring 200 runs in an ODI Inning. Fans were always in ‘aww’ of Sachin’s achievements and his unbeaten 200-run knock is unforgettable. Playing against South Africa in Gwalior, the Indian opener scored 200 runs in 147 balls with help of 25 boundaries and three sixes. Sachin Tendulkar stayed unbeaten on 200. Then Indian team captain, MS Dhoni was at the other end who stayed at 68. After Sachin’s incredible feat, nine other batters including four Indian batters - Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag, Shubman Gill, and Ishan Kishan scored double ton in ODI. Sachin Tendulkar Takes Sensational Catch Despite Collision With Ambati Rayudu During India Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters IML T20 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Sachin Tendulkar Scored 200 Runs on February 24, 2010

🗓️ #OnThisDay in 2010 The legendary @sachin_rt created history as he became the first batter to score a Double Ton in Men's ODIs 🫡#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/oPuswqxm3P — BCCI (@BCCI) February 24, 2025

