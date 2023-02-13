Mark Butcher was the victim of a case of mistaken identity as he visited Pakistan for the new edition of the Pakistan Super League. The excitement levels are at an all-time high for the T20 tournament, but Butcher was surprised to see an edited image of him on the poster for welcoming the international commentators. The former England cricketer found his face photoshopped on a picture of former South African wicketkeeper batter Mark Boucher. Butcher, who will be doing commentary during the PSL 8 opening match however, took it lightly and shared the image on social media, writing, "I wonder when they spotted the case of mistaken identity.” On Which Channel PSL 2023 Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch Pakistan Super League T20 Cricket Matches Live Streaming Online?.

Here's Mark Boucher's pic which was Photoshopped

Welcome Mark Boucher pic.twitter.com/84GWHjuThi — Tom Bellwood (@TomBellwood) February 13, 2023

Only in Pakistan!

Only in Pakistan could Mark Butcher be mistaken for South Africa’s Mark Boucher, and even then only have his head replaced by a dodgy photoshop job , with the SA kit still there!- welcome to Pakistan 😂 https://t.co/73HjwFwMip — AmerCric (@Amermalik12) February 13, 2023

'Proteas Colours Look Good'

The Proteas colours look good on you though 😂 https://t.co/lceWhzFTK1 — Philasande Sixaba (@psixaba) February 13, 2023

Please Welcome!

Please welcome Mark Boucher 😂 😂 😂 https://t.co/JCkCVJJ3FC — 98 Not Out - The Cricket Podcast (@98NotOut) February 13, 2023

