Pakistan and England face off in the three-match Test series, starting December 01. Ahead of the first Test, Pakistan's young fast bowler Naseem Shah talked to reporters during a press conference. After answering many questions, Naseem came up with a hilarious response when he was asked another question in English. “Brother, I have just 30 percent English. My English is finished now, okay?” said Naseem as everyone present in the room burst into laughter. Pakistan vs England 2022 Schedule for Free PDF Download Online: Get PAK vs ENG Test Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

Naseem Shah Talks About his English!

Brother @iNaseemShah mast kheliye aur badhiya kheliye. English na aana koi badi baat nahi hai. Even our Neeraj Chopra can’t speak in English, but what he has achieved is incredible ♥️ Mehnat aur achievement ke aage ye sab chize chhoti ho jati hai. 🤗 pic.twitter.com/RDOy1L2p2N — Avinash Aryan (@AvinashArya09) November 29, 2022

