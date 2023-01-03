New Zealand have managed to post a big total of 449 in the first innings of PAK vs NZ 2nd Test at the National Stadium, Karachi. After starting the day with an overnight score of 310-6, New Zealand found themselves on 345-9. But then a 104-run partnership between Matt Henry 68*(81) and Ajaz Patel 35(78) for the tenth wicket helped New Zealand regain control of the game. Abrar Ahmed picked up four wickets for Pakistan. The home side will now look for a positive start from their openers.

New Zealand Bowled Out for 449

New Zealand are bowled out but not before Matt Henry and Ajaz Patel added 104 runs for the 10th wicket 😮#WTC23 | #PAKvNZ | 📝 https://t.co/5TMMWQ0jQl pic.twitter.com/gcb9MorT1H — ICC (@ICC) January 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)