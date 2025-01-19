A dominant display from the Pakistan national cricket team as they thrashed the West Indies national cricket team by 127 runs in the first Test of the two-match series at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Talking about the match, Pakistan scored 230 runs in the first innings after Saud Shakeel (84) and Mohammad Rizwan (71) played fighting knocks. In reply, the West Indies were bundled out for 137 runs after spinner Noman Ali bagged a five-wicket haul and Sajid Khan took four wickets. The hosts were all out for 157 runs and set a challenging target of 251 runs for visitors. While chasing, Sajid Khan took a fifer as the West Indies were bundled out for 123 runs and lost the one-sided contest in Multan. Sajid Khan was named Player of the Match for his nine wickets in the match. ‘Ya Brother Come to the Graveyard’, Mohammad Rizwan Welcomes West Indies Batter Kevin Sinclair With a Sledge During PAK vs WI 1st Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Pakistan Wins First Test by 127 Runs Against West Indies

The Abrar and Noman show outfoxes West Indies in the second innings 👏 Pakistan's third Test win on the trot at home ✅#PAKvWI | #RedBallRumble pic.twitter.com/b5Ya6eIn8x — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 19, 2025

