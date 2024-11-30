The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the playing XI for the first T20I of the three-match series against the host Zimbabwe national cricket team. Salman Ali Agha has been appointed as the stand-in captain, whereas Usman Khan will keep wickets in the absence of their white-ball skipper, Mohammad Rizwan. The first T20I between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will be played on Sunday, 1st December, at the Queens Park Club in Bulawayo. Earlier, the Green Shirts won the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe 2-1. PAK vs ZIM 1st T20I 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Cricket Match in Bulawayo.

Pakistan Playing XI for 1st T20I vs Zimbabwe

