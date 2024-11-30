After the conclusion of the three-match ODI series, the Pakistan National Cricket Team and the host Zimbabwe national cricket team will meet each other in the three T20Is. The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe three-match T20I series will be played in Bulawayo. The opening T20I between host Zimbabwe and Pakistan will be hosted at the Queens Sports Club. Earlier, the Pakistan cricket team won the three-match ODI series 2-1 against Zimbabwe. The host won the first ODI by 80 runs (DLS method). Pakistan thrashed the host in the second ODI (10 wickets) and the third ODI by 99 runs. PAK vs ZIM Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Match in Bulawayo.

For the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe, Pakistan white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan has been rested. In his absence, all-rounder Agha Salman has been appointed as the stand-in skipper. The Green Shirts lost their last T20I series against Australia at their home. The Pakistan cricket team will be looking to put in a strong performance in the upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe. Rashid Latif Claims ICC Board Meeting on Champions Trophy 2025 Will Be on December 1 or 2.

PAK vs ZIM 1st T20I Key Players

Haris Rauf Sikandar Raza Salman Agha Blessing Muzarabani Usman Khan

PAK vs ZIM 1st T20I Key Battles

Pakistan stand-in captain Agha Salman vs Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza battle in the middle overs could change the momentum of the match. Salman was the joint-highest wicket-taker during the ODI series, whereas Sikandar is known for explosive batting in middle-overs. Zimbabwe speedster Blessing Muzarabani scalped three wickets in the ODI series. He troubled Pakistan batters at the start. In the first T20I, Pakistan's openers need to be alert while facing Muzarabani.

PAK vs ZIM 1st T20I ODI Venue and Match Timing

The first T20I of the three-match series between the Pakistan national cricket team and the host Zimbabwe national cricket team will be hosted at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. The opening T20I between Pakistan and Zimbabwe will begin at 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

PAK vs ZIM 1st T20I Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters in India for the PAK vs ZIM 1st T20I 2024 in Bulawayo. However, viewers in India can switch to the FanCode app and website for the live viewing options for streaming, where fans need to purchase a pass to watch the match.

PAK vs ZIM 1st T20I 2024 Likely XI

Pakistan national cricket team: Salman Agha (c), Sahibzada Farhan, Haseebullah Khan, Usman Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Sufyan Muqeem, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain.

Zimbabwe national cricket team: Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Wesley Madhevere, Brandon Mavuta, Tashinga Musekiwa.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2024 05:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).