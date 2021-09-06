Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that it will announce the squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 today. Apart from the squad for the T20 World Cup, PCB will name squads for home series against New Zealand and England as well.

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY! We announce our squad for the #T20WorldCup, #PAKvNZ and #PAKvENG - Stay tuned. — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 6, 2021

