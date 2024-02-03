Pakistan U19 defeated Ireland by three wickets in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup tournament. In contrast, Bangladesh triumphed over the Netherlands in their last match, and would hope to carry on that momentum. The exciting game starts at 01:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Indian fans can watch the Pakistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup 2024 match on Star Sports Network. Live Streaming of Pakistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 World Cup 2024 is available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. India Qualify for Semi-Final of ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2024, Beat Nepal by 132 Runs.

Pakistan U19 vs Bangladesh U19 Super Six Game in ICC U-19 World Cup 2024

Just ONE more semi-final spot is up for grabs ‼ The latest as we head into the final day of Super Six action at the #U19WorldCup 📲 https://t.co/PN3LPAt1mn pic.twitter.com/NPtRCuTd3l — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 3, 2024

