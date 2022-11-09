The Pakistan women's team players did not just watch their batters compete against Ireland in the 3rd ODI at Lahore, but also kept an eye on the men's team, which is in action at the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal against New Zealand. The players were seen watching both the games, which were being shown on two separate TVs in a room.

Pakistan Women's Team Players Watch Men's Team in Action:

Supporting the boys from Lahore 🙌 👀 on two matches in the 🇵🇰 women's team dressing room 📺📺#WeHaveWeWill | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/2ACJx50wFM — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 9, 2022

