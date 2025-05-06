Peshawar Zalmi defeated Multan Sultans by seven wickets in PSL 2025 to register their second consecutive win in the competition on Monday, May 5. Batting first, Mohammad Rizwan's Multan Sultans had a forgettable performance as they were bowled out for just 108 runs in 19.1 overs. Peshawar Zalmi's Ahmed Daniyal was the best bowler for his side as he took three wickets while Luke Wood scalped two. For Multan Sultans, Shai Hope top-scored with 23 runs off 21 balls. Chasing 109 to win, Peshawar Zalmi got past the finish line in 13 overs, thanks to a 33-ball 49 from Saim Ayub and Max Bryant's unbeaten 38 off 20 balls. This was also Multan Sultans' fifth consecutive defeat in PSL 2025. PSL 2025 Live Streaming Online on YouTube Stopped in India As Government Bans Several Pakistani Channels.

