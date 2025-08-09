Phil Salt made his way into the history books of The Hundred as he became the first men's player to get to 1000 runs in the competition. The explosive wicketkeeper-batter achieved this feat during the Manchester Originals vs Oval Invincibles match at the Kennington Oval in London on August 9. Phil Salt, with this, became the second overall player in the history of The Hundred, both male and female, to complete 1000 runs after Nat Sciver-Brunt attained the mark a day ago, becoming the first player in the history of the competition to do so. Southern Brave's James Vince is the second-highest run-scorer in men's competition in The Hundred with 984 runs to his name. Nat Sciver-Brunt Becomes First-Ever Cricketer, Male or Female, To Score 1000 Runs in The Hundred; Achieves Feat During Birmingham Phoenix Women vs Trent Rockets Women Match.

Phil Salt Becomes First Men's Player to Score 1000 Runs in The Hundred

✅ First men's player ✅ Second player in #TheHundred after Nat Sciver-Brunt Phil Salt has scored 1,000 competition runs! 🙇 pic.twitter.com/VWIyDxbYjZ — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 9, 2025

