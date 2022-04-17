Former Jammu and Kashmir cricketer, Pranav Mahajan, passed away on Sunday after suffering cardiac arrest after completing a marathon in Chandigarh. He represented Jammu and Kashmir in domestic cricket for five years between 2004 and 2009.

Dr Farooq, @OmarAbdullah condole demise of Former Ranji player Pranav Mahajan from JK’s R.S Pura who died at the age of 40 of a sudden heart attack after completing a marathon in Chandigarh. They prayed for peace to the departed soul & strength to family at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/DYsnPvlQ8U — JKNC (@JKNC_) April 17, 2022

