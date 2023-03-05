Islamabad United will square off with Quetta Gladiators in their next match at Pakistan Super League 2023 on Sunday, March 5. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi. Islamabad United are coming into this match with a win over Karachi Kings. Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators suffered a defeat against Lahore Qalandars in their last match. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of PSL 2023 and they will provide live telecast of this match. Fans can still watch the live streaming on the SonyLiv app and website.

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)