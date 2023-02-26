Lahore Qalandars return to action as they are set to face Peshawar Zalmi in their next match of the Pakistan Super League 2022-23 on Sunday, February 26. The game will commence at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. A win for Peshawar in this game will take them above the Qalandars in the PSL table. Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of PSL 8 in India and they will provide live telecast of the Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi game on TV. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the SonyLiv app and website.

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Live Streaming and Telecast Details

