Peshawar Zalmi will take on Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League 2023 on Thursday, February 23. The match will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi and will start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports 5 will provide live telecast of this match. Fans, who want to watch live streaming of this match, can do so on the SonyLIV app and website. Wasim Akram Kicks Chair in Dressing Room After Karachi Kings' Yet Another Defeat in PSL 2023, Video of Former Pakistan Pacer's Angry Outburst Goes Viral!.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United

🔴 𝗨𝗡𝗜𝗧𝗘𝗗 𝘃𝘀 𝗭𝗔𝗟𝗠𝗜 🟡 All set for one of the most awaited battles of PSL! 🔥#PZvIU #HBLPSL8 pic.twitter.com/hLvyDo3C1j — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) February 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)