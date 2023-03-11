The third and final exhibition match in the PSL 2023 women's league is set to take place between Amazons and Super Women on Saturday, March 11. The match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and it will start at 2:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, the live telecast of this match will not be available in India. But fans can watch live streaming of this match on the official YouTube channel of Pakistan Cricket. Fastest Century in PSL History: Rilee Rossouw Breaks His Own Record, Scores Hundred off 41 Balls During Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi.

PSL 2023 Amazons vs Super Women Match Live Streaming Details

