As Pakistan Super League 2024 season is around the corner, the franchise Peshawar Zalmi has signed West Indies' pace bowling rising star Shamar Joseph. In the recent Test series between Australia and the West Indies, Shamar Joseph rose to the equation and played an important role in the victory of the West Indies on Australian soil. Several supplementary and replacement players have been added to the six PSL 2024 squads. The tournament is scheduled to begin on February 17. PSL 2024: Afghanistan Star Rashid Khan Withdraws from Pakistan Super League Season 10.

Welcome to the Zalmi Family Shamar Joseph

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)