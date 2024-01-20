PTV Sports Blocks NZ vs PAK T20I Live Telecast After Spectator Displays Placard in Support of Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Video Goes Viral

A fan was seen holding a placard, which read, 'a legend of the legends' and once a cameraman focused on it PTV Sports immediately blocked the live telecast of New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I 2024.

Socially Team Latestly| Jan 20, 2024 11:23 AM IST

During the New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I live telecast, government-owned PTV Sports blocked the broadcast after a spectator present at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch displayed a placard in support of former Prime Minster Imran Khan. A fan was seen holding a placard, which read, 'a legend of the legends' and once a cameraman focused on it PTV Sports immediately blocked the live telecast. Last year, media in Pakistan was barred from giving coverage to Imran Khan after the political unrest. On Which Channel New Zealand vs Pakistan 2024 Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch NZ vs PAK T20I Matches Live Streaming Online?

Watch Video

PTV Blocks Imran Khan Placard

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Imran Khan New Zealand vs Pakistan NZ vs PAK NZ vs PAK 4th T20I 2024 NZ vs PAK Live Telecast NZ vs PAK Live Telecast PTV Sports NZ vs PAK T20I Live Telecast PAK vs NZ PAK vs NZ PTV Sports Live Telecast Pakistan vs New Zealand PTI PTV Sports
