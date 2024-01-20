PTV Sports Blocks NZ vs PAK T20I Live Telecast After Spectator Displays Placard in Support of Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Video Goes Viral

During the New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I live telecast, government-owned PTV Sports blocked the broadcast after a spectator present at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch displayed a placard in support of former Prime Minster Imran Khan. A fan was seen holding a placard, which read, 'a legend of the legends' and once a cameraman focused on it PTV Sports immediately blocked the live telecast. Last year, media in Pakistan was barred from giving coverage to Imran Khan after the political unrest. On Which Channel New Zealand vs Pakistan 2024 Will be Telecast Live in India? How To Watch NZ vs PAK T20I Matches Live Streaming Online?

Watch Video

Game toh on hai. But can PTV not bear a single poster of Imran Khan at a cricket match? This is 2024. These are the tactics that are rallying the entire nation behind Imran Khan. Show your strength with your vote. Vote for Imran Khan. Vote for traffic🚦lights on NA31 @saarbab… pic.twitter.com/BmoBFTdNkO — Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra (@Jhagra) January 19, 2024

PTV Blocks Imran Khan Placard

پاکستان نیوزیلینڈ کےمابین جاری ٹی ٹونٹی کےدوران کراؤڈ میں ایک تماشائی عمران خان کا پوسٹر لیےپہنچ گیا جس پر "لیجنڈز کا بھی لیجینڈ" لکھاتھا۔ کیمرہ مین بھی شائد عمران خان کا مداح ہوگا۔ اُس نےکیمرے کی انکھ عمران خان کےپوسٹر پر ڈال دی اور ویڈیو دنیابھر میں لائیو چلی گئی۔ PTVاسپورٹس… pic.twitter.com/HCqeyoaK2E — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) January 19, 2024

