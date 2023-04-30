Punjab Kings pulled off a thrilling victory, beating Chennai Super Kings off the final ball of the contest at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, April 30. Needing three runs to win off the last ball, Sikandar Raza pulled a delivery on the leg side to win the tense match. Prabhsimran Singh and Liam Livingstone struck 42 and 40 each as Punjab Kings got some momentum at the top and in the middle overs. Earlier, Devon Conway struck an undefeated 92 as Chennai Super Kings posted 200/4.

Punjab Kings Beat Chennai Super Kings

