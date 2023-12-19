Tanay Thyagarajann the Indian slow left-arm orthodox is all set to play IPL 2024 season from Punjab Kings. PBKS paid an amount of INR 20 Lakh to seal the deal. Tanay has played 27 T20 matches and has taken 16 wickets. As per batting, he has scored 164 runs with a score of 25 being the highest. IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates Online: Robin Minz and Spencer Johnson Sold to Gujarat Titans.

Tanay Thyagarajann Signs for PBKS

