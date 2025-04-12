Quetta Gladiators dished out a dominant performance to beat Peshawar Zalmi by 80 runs in PSL 2025 on April 12. Batting first, Quetta Gladiators scored a massive 216/3 in 20 overs with Finn Allen smashing a 25-ball 53 and captain Saud Shakeel chipping in with 59 runs off 42 deliveries. Hasan Nawaz, who attracted the spotlight for his record-breaking T20I century for Pakistan not so long ago, struck 41 runs off 32 balls while Kusal Mendis got 35 off 14. For Peshawar Zalmi, Ali Raza (1/31), Alzarri Joseph (1/53) and Sufiyan Muqeem (1/39) were amongst the wickets. In response, it was Abrar Ahmed who stole the show with the ball in the second innings. He picked up four wickets (4/42) while Mohammad Amir (2/11) and Usman Tariq (2/26) got two wickets each. Babar Azam Memes Go Viral After Star Batter Falls for Two-Ball Duck in Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators PSL 2025 Match.

Quetta Gladiators Beat Peshawar Zalmi

