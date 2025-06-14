Temba Bavuma led South Africa to their first ICC title in 27 years as South Africa won the ICC WTC 2025 title, beating Australia in the final by five wickets. Under Bavuma, South Africa are yet to lose a Test match. From a shaky start, Bavuma led them from the front with the bat in hand as he made the way to the final and then did enough to take them over the finishing line. As South Africa won, Rajasthan Royals shared a post pointing out that the famous 'Pagol Hoye Jabo' song which is often associated for memes related to Pat Cummins, has a new owner in Bavuma who also took the mace from Cummins. Fans React After South Africa End 27-Year-Title Drought By Winning ICC WTC 2025 Beating Australia By 5 Wickets in the Final At Lord's.

Rajasthan Royals Point Out Temba Bavuma is the 'New Owner' of the Viral 'Pagol Hoye Jabo' Song

New owner of the song & mace 🔥💗 pic.twitter.com/FM1eLzBrTb — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) June 14, 2025

