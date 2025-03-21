Ahead of IPL 2025, Chennai Super Kings star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin met up with FIDE World Chess Champion D Gukesh, who also hails from Tamil Nadu. Ashwin, who making a return to the CSK franchise in IPL, presented Gukesh with a Chennai Super Kings jersey and also played a game of chess with the young star at Chepauk stadium in a clip shared by the club on their social media handle as part of the Chennai Superstars series. Ashwin has expressed his love for chess several times, and Gukesh has openly talked about CSK on various platforms, with former skipper MS Dhoni being one of his sporting idols. Check out snippets from Ashwin's meeting with Gukesh below. CSK Full IPL 2025 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Chennai Super Kings Matches in Indian Premier League Season 18 and Venue Details.

Ravi Ashwin Meets D Gukesh

World champion of chess! ♟️ A Chennai paiyan at heart! 💛 A sparring with Ashwin! 🦁🤝 Introducing Chennai Superstars! Get set to meet Gukesh and his love for the city!🥳🤝 Coming Soon! 📹🔜#WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/bwVRm4zSDn — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)