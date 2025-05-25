Ravi Shastri referred to Shubman Gill as 'India Captain' at the toss ahead of the GT vs CSK IPL 2025 match in Ahmedabad on May 25. The Gujarat Titans skipper was named the new skipper of the India National Cricket Team in Tests by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) and his first assignment would be the India vs England Test series that is slated to get underway in June. While delivering his piece before the toss, the former India head coach called Shubman Gill 'India Captain', much to the joy of the fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Shubman Gill has been good with leadership in IPL 2025, leading his side to nine wins in 13 matches. Shubman Gill Reflects on His Appointment As India’s Test Captain, Says ‘Great Honour and a Big Responsibility’ (Watch Video).

Ravi Shastri Calls Shubman Gill 'India Captain'

