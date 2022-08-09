Former Indian cricketer and coach Ravi Shastri posed with Indian industrialist Mukesh Ambani and Google CEO Sundar Pichai for a all-star photo in the Lord's Cricket Ground during the cricket match of the Hundred 2022. Shastri took to twitter to share the photo of him with Mr Ambani and Mr Pichai and captioned: In the august company of two people who love their cricket @HomeofCricket -Mr Mukesh Ambani and Mr. Sundar Pichai."

See the Pic:

In the august company of two people who love their cricket @HomeOfCricket - Mr Mukesh Ambani and Mr @sundarpichai at @thehundred @SkyCricket pic.twitter.com/JYnkGlMd8W — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 9, 2022

