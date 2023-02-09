India dominates the Day One of the 1st Test between India and Australia at Nagpur as they wrapped up Australia under 200 in the first innings as well as finished the day on a healthy score of 77/1. After Australia won the toss and chose to bat first, India struck early by removing the openers. Just as when Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne looked to stitch a partnership, Ravindra Jadeja struck to break the partnership and then chipped in regular wickets with his longtime spin bowling partner Ravichandran Ashwin to bag a fifer and wrap up Australia on a low total of 177. India had a steady start to their innings with Rohit Sharma dashing to a half century and Aussie captain Pat Cummins struggling for rhythm. Although KL Rahul got dismissed just ahead of the stumps India positions them in the driver's seat for now.

IND vs AUS 1st Test 2023 Day 1 Result

Stumps on Day 1️⃣ of the first #INDvAUS Test!#TeamIndia finish the day with 77/1, trailing by 100 runs after dismissing Australia for 177 👌🏻 We will see you tomorrow for Day 2 action! Scorecard - https://t.co/edMqDi4dkU #INDvAUS | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/yTEuMvzDng — BCCI (@BCCI) February 9, 2023

