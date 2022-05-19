In a must-win game, Royal Challengers Bangalore will be disappointed with their bowling effort. After restricting Gujarat Titans for most of the innings, they conceded 34 runs in the final two overs and have a target of 169 runs in front of them. Hardik Pandya scored a brilliant half-century.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)