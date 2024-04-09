KKR suffered a gut-wrenching loss to CSK in the IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This was their first loss of the competition after three consecutive victories. Rinku Singh was not at his best in the game as he could score only 9 runs in 14 balls and didn't field too as he was substituted. Later, he shared a motivational quote on social media where he admitted it was a 'challenging match' but 'the journey of improvement continues'. Kolkata Knight Riders Captain Shreyas Iyer Tries To Imitate Teammate Sunil Narine’s Bowling Action Ahead of CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Rinku Singh Shares Motivational Quote Following KKR's Defeat Against CSK

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rinku 🧿🇮🇳 (@rinkukumar12)

