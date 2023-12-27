Rinku Singh made his Team India debut in T20Is against Ireland. Since then his career has only went upwards with him making debut in ODI cricket against South Africa recently and following that he was also drafted into the India A squad for the match against South Africa A. Although he didn't feature in the match and was spotted in the dugout of Team India during the 1st Test match against South Africa at Centurion. With Abhimanyu Easwaran leading the India A squad and with Ravindra Jadeja injured, Rinku was added as the reserve player to assist the cricketers of the playing XI. Dispatched! KL Rahul Brings Up His 8th Test Century With Massive Six During IND vs SA 1st Test 2023 (Watch Video).

Rinku Singh Spotted In Team India Dugout

Rinku Singh in the dug-out with the Test team. pic.twitter.com/Ksim036T6K — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 26, 2023

