Riyan Parag played a sensational knock at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata during the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match. He scored a 45-ball 95 and at the same time hit Moeen Ali for five sixes in a row in one over. He made it six sixes in a row in the next over by hitting the next ball he faced from Varun Chakaravarthy for a six. He also became the first batter to hit six sixes in six balls in the history of IPL. Fans were fascinated and they took to social media to share funny memes. Riyan Parag Becomes First Player To Hit Six Consecutive Sixes in Indian Premier League History, Achieves Feat During KKR vs RR IPL 2025 Match.

Riyan Parag After Hitting 5 Sixes

Riyan Parag after hitting 5 sixes in an over https://t.co/0joouMf7Mq pic.twitter.com/cbb6orHStd — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 4, 2025

Riyan Parag Showing His Potential

Riyan Parag showing his potential after getting eliminated. pic.twitter.com/nhjwY2dFgb — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) May 4, 2025

Well Tried Riyan Parag

Well tried Riyan Parag pic.twitter.com/5535AQi5aM — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 4, 2025

Now You Know

Now you know why riyan parag doesn't care about personal milestones pic.twitter.com/FyqlNprJEa — Forever_ICT (@loyal_cskian) May 4, 2025

Riyan Parag at Chunky Pandey's Home

Riyan Parag at Chunky Pandey’s home after hitting 5 sixes in a over pic.twitter.com/Hd1VJMJrfR — Sober (@Soberhere_) May 4, 2025

Riyan Parag When He Got to Know

Riyan Parag when he got to know Ananya Pandey is in the stadium todaypic.twitter.com/JieuQfdwMS — 💢 (@Mick3yola) May 4, 2025

CSK Fans Watching Riyan Parag

CSK fans watching Riyan Parag's 6 consecutive sixes pic.twitter.com/yNJEH1ajma — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 4, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)