India are crossing swords against West Indies in the second Test on July 20 at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain. On Day 1, Rohit Sharma is putting up a show with the bat and taking the West Indies bowling attack to the cleaners. He has smashed a sensational half-century. Also, he has gone on to complete 2000 runs in Test Cricket as an opener. The veteran batter would look to carry on the good work with the bat. Virat Is an Inspiration’ Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid Reflects on Virat Kohli’s Legacy Ahead of Star Batter's 500th International Match

Rohit Sharma Completes 2000 Runs in Test Cricket As Opener

Milestone 🔓 - 2000 Test runs as an opener and counting for Captain @ImRo45 👏👏#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/rwbzgQ8v3b — BCCI (@BCCI) July 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)