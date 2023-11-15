Indian captain Rohit Sharma was spotted congratulating Virat Kohli after Kohli got out and returned to the dressing room. Virat Kohli achieved the record of hitting the most centuries i.e. 50 centuries in the ODI during the India vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final game. After Virat Kohli went to hit the century Rohit Sharma was spotted clapping inside the dressing room. ICC World Cup 2023: Virat Kohli’s Flying Kiss to Anushka Sharma During India vs New Zealand Match Is Winning Hearts on Internet! (Watch Video)

Rohit Sharma Applauding Virat Kohli in the Dressing Room

Rohit Sharma applauding Virat Kohli in the dressing room. pic.twitter.com/qow3BBjaNY — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 15, 2023

