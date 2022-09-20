Indian skipper Rohit Sharma achieved another feat in the T20Is as he equaled Martin Guptill's record of most sixes in the shortest format of cricket during the first T20I match between India and Australia in Mohali on September 20. Both the right-handed batsmen have smashed 172 over boundaries so far in the the T20Is. Rohit has hit only one six in the first match against the Aussies.

Rohit Sharma Equals Martin Guptill's Record of Most T20I Sixes:

