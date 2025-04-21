The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has announced its central contracts for the 2024-25 season. Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan, two big names who were left out of the list of centrally contracted players last season by the BCCI, have made it back again. Shreyas Iyer finds himself in Grade B alongside India national cricket team T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Ishan Kishan, on the other hand, is in Grade C, which has names like Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Prasidh Krishna and Rajat Patidar among others. The Grade A+ category features just four players--Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah. Indian Cricket Team Schedule After ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Check List of Upcoming Team India Matches.

BCCI Announces Central Contracts for 2024-25

