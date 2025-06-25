Lamborghini Urus is one of the most premium cars in the world, and a model owned by a celebrity increases its value fourfold. Rohit Sharma's Lamborghini Urus is up for sale in the second-hand car market in Chandigarh, with its owner giving away the cricketer's former possession. Sharma gifted his Lamborghini to Yuvraj Wagh, who won a contest on Dream11 post the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. As shared on Instagram by the_8thgear, the seller could be heard advertising the supercar while constantly hinting about the car's former owner. For the uninformed, the ex-showroom price for the Lamborghini Urus is INR 4.18 crore. Rohit Sharma Hands Over His Lamborghini Urus With Special ‘0264’ Number Plate to Dream11 Contest Winner Yuvraj Wagh, Video Goes Viral.

Rohit Sharma's Supercar On Sale in Chandigarh

Rohit Sharma's Urus Up For Sale

