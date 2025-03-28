Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) displayed a stunning show with the bat against five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. Captain Rajat Patidar hammered 51 runs off 32 deliveries, including seven boundaries, whereas openers Phil Salt (32) and Virat Kohli (31) contributed with the bat. A video has gone where Royal Challengers Bengaluru fans chant "RCB RCB" at the stadium. Below is the viral video. Ruturaj Gaikwad Wicket Video: Watch Josh Hazlewood’s Sharp Delivery Dismiss Chennai Super Kings Captain During CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 Match.

Fans Chant 'RCB, RCB' at During CSK vs RCB Match

RCB RCB chants in Chepauk 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ar9hVAKV5k — Suprvirat (@ishantraj51) March 28, 2025

