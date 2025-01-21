Durban's Super Giants will cross swords with MI Cape Town in match 16 of the SA20 2025 season on Tuesday, January 21. The Durban's Super Giants vs MI Cape Town will be hosted at Kingsmead, Durban and begin at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The official broadcast rights for SA20 2025 are with JioStar, and instead of just Sports18, the live telecast of the SA20 2025 matches will be jointly telecasted across the Sports18 network and Star Sports Network. The live telecast viewing options will be available on the Star Sports 2 SD/HD channels and Sports 18 2 SD/HD channels in India. For live streaming options, fans can head over to the Disney+ Hotstar website and mobile app. SA20 2025: Paarl Royals Climb to Top With Six-Wicket Win Over Joburg Super Kings.

Durban's Super Giant vs MI Cape Town SA20 2025 Live Streaming in India

𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗵𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗰𝗿𝗼𝘄𝗱 𝗳𝘂𝗲𝗹𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝗲 #DSGvMICT 🎟️ https://t.co/XZmAfQNqJv or from the stadium. Gates open 2 hours before start of play. #BetwaySA20 #WelcomeToIncredible pic.twitter.com/8yddhAPx9f — Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) January 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)