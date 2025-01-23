The next match of the South Africa T20 (SA20) League 2025 will be played between Durban's Super Giants and Paarl Royals on Thursday. The Durban's Super Giants vs Paarl Royals will be hosted at the Kingsmead in Durban. The 18th match of the SA20 2025 will begin at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The official broadcast rights for SA20 2025 are with JioStar, and instead of just Sports18, the live telecast of the SA20 2025 matches will be jointly telecasted across the Sports18 network and Star Sports Network. The live telecast viewing options will be available on the Star Sports 2 SD/HD channels and Sports 18 2 SD/HD channels in India. For live streaming options, fans can head over to the Disney+ Hotstar website and mobile app. TV Presenters Stand on Chair While Interviewing Tall Marco Jansen Following His 4/13 in Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals SA20 2025 Match, Pic Goes Viral.

Durban's Super Giants vs Paarl Royals Live

𝗪𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗵𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗴𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗺𝗲𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗼𝘀𝘁 #DSGvPR Cricket at Kingsmead with a side of 𝗞𝘆𝗹𝗲 𝗗𝗲𝘂𝘁𝘀𝗰𝗵? Yes please! Gates open 2 hours before the start of play. 🎟️ https://t.co/nxT3l5IXLr pic.twitter.com/Tfo4e1muYq — Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) January 23, 2025

