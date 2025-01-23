Marco Jansen's height makes the bowler a dangerous prospect in bowling. However, Jansen's height can also be an issue for presenters while doing interviews, which was the case during the Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals SA20 2025 post-match chat with broadcasters, where anchors were seen standing on chairs while having a chat with the South African all-rounder. Jansen starred for defending champions, claiming a four-wicket haul, that set up his franchise's third straight win in the tournament. SA20 2025: Marco Jansen Shines As Sunrisers Eastern Cape Beat Pretoria Capitals by 52 Runs.

Level Up!

When you're talking to Marco, you gotta level up—literally! 😂 pic.twitter.com/aqTE5gjV2F — Sunrisers Eastern Cape (@SunrisersEC) January 22, 2025

