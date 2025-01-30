The current leaders of the SA20 2025, Paarl Royals are set to be hosted by Joburg Super Kings for their upcoming South Africa T20 League match. Hosts Joburg Super Kings have been in in-form, placed fourth in the ongoing league, with 15 points from eight games. Toppers Royals have 28 points from as many games. The official broadcast rights for SA20 2025 are with JioStar, and instead of just Sports18, the live telecast of the SA20 2025 matches will be jointly telecasted across the Sports18 network and Star Sports Network and will be available for viewing options on the Star Sports 2 SD/HD channels and Sports 18 2 SD/HD channels in India. For live streaming options, fans can switch over to the Disney+ Hotstar website and app. Paarl Royals Becomes First Team To Bowl 20 Overs Of Spin In Franchise Cricket, Records Feat During SA20 2025 Match Against Pretoria Capitals.

Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals Live

𝙂𝙚𝙖𝙧 𝙪𝙥 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙖 𝙩𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙗𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙡𝙚! ⚔️ Watch #JSKvPR in the #SA20 LIVE tonight on Disney+ Hotstar, Star Sports 2 & Sports18-2 👈 #SA20League pic.twitter.com/t8IPceeMEA — JioCinema (@JioCinema) January 30, 2025

