MI Cape Town will meet Joburg Super Kings in match 13 of the South Africa T20 (SA20) 2025 season on Saturday, January 18. The MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings will be hosted at Newlands Cricket Ground and begin at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The official broadcast rights for SA20 2025 are with JioStar, and instead of just Sports18, the live telecast of the SA20 2025 matches will be jointly telecasted across the Sports18 network and Star Sports Network. The live telecast viewing options will be available on the Star Sports 2 SD/HD channels and Sports 18 2 SD/HD channels in India. For live streaming options, fans can head over to the Disney+ Hotstar website and mobile app. SA20 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Standings Remain Unchanged After Bottom-Placed Sides Clash.

MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings Live Streaming and Telecast Details

