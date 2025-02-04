Paarl Royals and MI Cape Town are set to clash in Qualifier 1 of the South Africa T20 League 2025, being the top two sides in the league phase. The winner of this game will get a direct berth in the grand finale of the SA20 2025, while the loser will need to play Qualifier 2 against the winner of the eliminator game between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Joburg Super Kings. The official broadcast rights for SA20 2025 are with JioStar, and instead of just Sports18, the live telecast of the SA20 2025 matches will be jointly telecasted across the Sports18 network and Star Sports Network and will be available for viewing options on the Star Sports 2 SD/HD channels and Sports 18 2 SD/HD channels in India. For live streaming options of the MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals game, which starts at 09:00 PM, fans can switch over to the Disney+ Hotstar website and app. Sports News | SA20 Confirms Competition Window for the Next Three Years

