MI Cape Town will be facing confident Paarl Royals in the next match of the South Africa T20 (SA20) League 2025. The MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals blockbuster action will be hosted at the Newlands in Cape Town. The sixth match of the SA20 League will begin at 9:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The official broadcast rights for SA20 2025 are with JioStar, and instead of just Sports18, the live telecast of the SA20 2025 matches will be jointly telecasted across the Sports18 network and Star Sports Network. The live telecast viewing options will be available on the Star Sports 2 SD/HD channels and Sports 18 2 SD/HD channels in India. For live streaming options, fans can head over to the Disney+ Hotstar website and mobile app. Kiss Cam in SA20 2025! Big Screen at Boland Park Shows Couples Engaging in PDA During Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Match, Video Goes Viral.

MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals Live

𝙒𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙉𝙚𝙬𝙡𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙨 𝙞𝙨 𝙖 𝙫𝙞𝙗𝙚 #MICTvPR It's a beaut of a day in the Mother City! Gates open 2 hours before the start of play, get there early to enjoy the pre-match activities. #BetwaySA20 #WelcomeToIncredible pic.twitter.com/NAjm2veTMT — Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) January 13, 2025

