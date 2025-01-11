The 'Kiss Cam', as has been seen in several sports events across the world, made an appearance in the SA20 2025 as well! The 'Kiss Cam' camera in sports is when a couple or couples are shown on the big screen at certain arenas during matches and it is expected that they will share a kiss. The same happened at the Boland Park in Paarl when the Paarl Royals squared off against Sunrisers Eastern Cape. In a video which has gone viral on social media, the big screen at Boland Park showed several couples engaging in a moment of PDA. Meanwhile, Paarl Royals kickstarted their SA20 2025 campaign with a victory over reigning champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Dinesh Karthik Reveals Reasons for Joining SA20 2025 As He Makes Debut in Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Match, Says 'Genuinely Believe This is the Best Competition After the IPL' (Watch Video).

Big Screen at Boland Park Shows Couples Kissing

Kiss Cam is back! 😂💗 pic.twitter.com/hVEdGHdX0C — Paarl Royals (@paarlroyals) January 11, 2025

