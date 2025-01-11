Playing their first match of the SA20 2025 season, Paarl Royals will take on Sunrisers Eastern Cape on January 11. The Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 match will be played at Boland Park in Paarl and will start at 4:30 Indian Standard Time (IST). The official broadcast rights for SA20 2025 are with JioStar, and instead of Sports18 solely, the live telecast of the SA20 2025 matches will be jointly telecasted by the Sports18 network and Star Sports Network. The live telecast viewing option will be available on the Star Sports 2 SD/HD channels and Sports 18 2 SD/HD channels in India. For live streaming options, fans can switch to the Disney+ Hotstar website and mobile app. Fan at Kingsmead Takes Stunning One-Handed Catch As Kane Williamson Hits Massive Six During Durban's Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals SA20 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Live

New day, ready to go again 💪 pic.twitter.com/EjbOelsGPE — Sunrisers Eastern Cape (@SunrisersEC) January 11, 2025

