A fan at the Kingsmead in Durban took a wonderful one-handed catch after Kane Williamson slog-swept a ball into the stands, during the Durban's Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals match in SA20 2025. This happened in the 17th over of the first innings bowled by Eathan Bosch when Kane Williamson went down on one knee and smoked the ball over the cow corner fence for a massive six. The ball went high up in the air and a fan managed to hold onto it with an outstretched right hand. Fans around him were overjoyed and celebrated with him. The fan, with that catch, will be awarded a sum of 2 million Rand. Williamson went on to score 60 runs off 40 deliveries with three fours and two sixes. David Miller Feels Dinesh Karthik’s Experience Will Help Paarl Royals in SA20 2025.

Fan Takes Stunning One-Handed Catch

Super catch alert in the stands! 🚨#DurbanSuperGiant's #KaneWilliamson goes berserk as he smashes a colossal six 😮‍💨

