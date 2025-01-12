The fifth match of the South Africa T20 (SA20) will be played between Pretoria Capitals and Durban's Super Giants on Sunday. The blockbuster action will be hosted at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The Pretoria Capitals vs Durban's Super Giants will begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The official broadcast rights for SA20 2025 are with JioStar, and instead of just Sports18, the live telecast of the SA20 2025 matches will be jointly telecasted across the Sports18 network and Star Sports Network. The live telecast viewing options will be available on the Star Sports 2 SD/HD channels and Sports 18 2 SD/HD channels in India. For live streaming options, fans can head over to the Disney+ Hotstar website and mobile app. Dinesh Karthik Reveals Reasons for Joining SA20 2025 As He Makes Debut in Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Match, Says 'Genuinely Believe This is the Best Competition After the IPL' (Watch Video).

