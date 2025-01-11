Dinesh Karthik heaped praise on SA20 and called it the best competition in the world after the IPL (Indian Premier League) when asked about his reasons for joining the tournament. The former India wicketkeeper-batter made his debut in SA20, becoming the first Indian to feature in the competition and was mic'd up on the field while wicketkeeping for Paarl Royals when asked by the commentator on his reasons to play in SA20. "I genuinely believe that this is the best comp after the IPL and I wanted to play some real competitive cricket," he said. The 39-year-old also added that he wanted to be part of the Royals' setup and couldn't decline the offer when it came. David Miller Feels Dinesh Karthik’s Experience Will Help Paarl Royals in SA20 2025.

Dinesh Karthik Reveals Reasons for Joining SA20 2025

